Former Midwest Horse Fair director convicted of thefts, sentenced to probation

Reese said she thinks about what she did every day.

“I wish I could get back everybody’s trust but I know unfortunately I can’t,” Reese said. “I am truly and deeply sorry for everything.”

Reese’s lawyer, Kim Zion, said Reese struggled to find a job after she was arrested and charged with stealing from the Horse Fair. She sent out 250 applications, with the help of a job counselor, before she found a job, Zion said. She is planning to move out of Wisconsin, though, a move that Voigt approved once learning that Horse Fair officials do not oppose it, as they had before Reese had fully paid back the money she took.

“To this day she still feels horrible about what happened, horrible about what she did to the Midwest Horse Fair,” Zion said. She said Reese has lost her family and friends and has been publicly humiliated. She has also lost any financial security she had, Zion said.

The organization did not make a statement in court. In a written statement, Wisconsin Horse Council board member Patricia Miller said the loss of $239,000 has had “a large impact” on the programs supported by the Columbus-based Horse Council, which operates the fair, especially in trying to build a reserve fund.