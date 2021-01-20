Former North Freedom man sentenced for possessing child sexual assault images

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When the department filed a warrant with telecommunications company TDS Telecom, law enforcement agents were able to get records in late November that traced the IP address back to Larsen at S7559 Highway 12 in North Freedom.

Authorities seized materials from the home in December 2018 after getting a search warrant. The files, found on a one terabyte hard drive storage device taken from Larsen’s laptop, were reviewed by Condon at the end of May.

The device had two images of prepubescent girls, one nude standing in front of a dresser with her arm crossed over her body, and the other, naked as well, holding herself up by her arms while lying on a bed with her legs spread open.

According to the complaint, Larsen had a program on his computer that had links to files of sites known to distribute child sexual assault imagery. Files downloaded to Larsen’s computer included names and ages of children.