Former North Freedom man sentenced for possessing child sexual assault images

A former North Freedom man was sentenced Friday to prison for two felony counts of possessing child pornography.
David M. Larsen, 46, Lodi, faced up to 50 years in prison for images of child sexual abuse found on his computer in December 2018. Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett sentenced Larsen to four years in a state prison, three of confinement and one year of extended supervision, and to register on the sex offender registry for 15 years after the conclusion of the extended supervision.
As part of the sentence, Larsen may also not possess or use an internet connection, must undergo sex offender treatment and follow the rules and will not be allowed contact with any girls under 18.
The second count of possession was dismissed, but read in, meaning it was considered in sentencing.
Larsen was ordered Jan. 6 to seven days in the local jail after being found guilty of misdemeanor disorderly conduct with a domestic abuse modifier in Columbia County Circuit Court. He has a jail start date of Feb. 5 and will be allowed to serve those days at the same time he serves the prison sentence. Another charge of felony bail jumping was dismissed by District Attorney Brenda Yaskal.
According to the criminal complaint filed in Sauk County Circuit Court, Special Agent Ryan Condon of the Wisconsin Department of Justice reviewed computer data received by law enforcement in October 2018. The data showed that an IP address, a numerical label assigned to every device connected to a network, near the Prairie du Sac area had blocks of files that were likely child sexual abuse images.
When the department filed a warrant with telecommunications company TDS Telecom, law enforcement agents were able to get records in late November that traced the IP address back to Larsen at S7559 Highway 12 in North Freedom.
Authorities seized materials from the home in December 2018 after getting a search warrant. The files, found on a one terabyte hard drive storage device taken from Larsen’s laptop, were reviewed by Condon at the end of May.
The device had two images of prepubescent girls, one nude standing in front of a dresser with her arm crossed over her body, and the other, naked as well, holding herself up by her arms while lying on a bed with her legs spread open.
According to the complaint, Larsen had a program on his computer that had links to files of sites known to distribute child sexual assault imagery. Files downloaded to Larsen’s computer included names and ages of children.
During an interview in November 2019, Larsen told authorities he had gone to the site to download ordinary films illegally and had clicked on random links, discovering the images. He also told officers that he was curious about them, and when he realized he liked the assault imagery, would continue to download them. Because it was illegal and morally wrong, he said he would delete them after viewing. Larsen said he had a program on his computer meant to delete those types of files from it, but “apparently it didn’t do a good job.”
Larsen told authorities he recognized only one of the images found on his computer and admitted that he had viewed images with children as young as toddlers, noting that he specifically remembered viewing a series with a prepubescent blonde who would either be posed nude or shown being sexually assaulted by an adult.
As part of the sentencing, Larsen must pay $500 for each of the images found and $518 for court costs and supervision fees. He currently owes $1,176 to the court.
'I'm sorry, that's all I can say'
Drew Bulin testifies
Medflight near Baraboo
Amber Lundgren in shackles
Judge sets $250K bond for Pulvermacher in Baraboo homicide case
Mike Albrecht sworn in
Car vs. trees
Pulvermacher listens
Amber Lundgren hearing
Wenzel and Van Wagner in courtroom
062019-sauk-news-police
Judge Klicko and attorneys Martinez and Spoentgen
Amber Lundgren homicide hearing
Riley Roth at sentencing hearing
Nigerian woman gets 3 years prison in Reedsburg fasting death case
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.