JUNEAU — A 24-year-old former Oshkosh man was sentenced to a year in a Wisconsin prison Friday for having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl in Dodge County in 2014.
Neil Kienast is currently serving a sentence in federal prison in Elkton, Ohio. Kienast entered a no contest plea to the one count of second-degree sexual assault of a child. Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Sciascia accepted the plea and dismissed, but read into the record a second charge, a count of use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime.
Kienast was sentenced to the one year in prison and four years of an extended sentence to be served following his federal sentence. Kienast is scheduled for release from federal custody in May 2021.
You have free articles remaining.
On Jan. 20, 2016, officers were contacted by members of the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s department about a sexual assault that occurred two years prior in Dodge County involving a minor female. The Sheboygan officer said that he works on child pornography cases and that a search warrant had been served on Kienast in Oshkosh. When Kienast was arrested, officers alleged that he admitted to having sexual intercourse with the female in the summer of 2014 when the girl was 15.
Officers made contact with the victim, who said she met Keinast on meetme.com and that the two had sex at a motel in Waupun in the summer of 2014. Officers found a registration card from the Inn Town Motel, 27 S. State St., dated Aug. 6, 2014, for the rent of a room by Kienast.
Kienast admitted to officers that he believed the girl was 13 or 14 years old. He allegedly admitted that he knew it was wrong to have sex with the victim because of her age, but he did not have enough self-control to say no.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)