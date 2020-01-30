Former Pardeeville bus driver accused of sexually assaulting another child

Former Pardeeville and Portage school bus driver Gary Dean Edwards is accused of sexually assaulting another child under the age of 13 in Columbia County.

Edwards, 74, was charged in May with two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13 for incidents that reportedly took place on his Pardeeville bus route in 2017 and 2018. His jury trial for these charges is scheduled for April 28-30.

According to the new criminal complaint filed Tuesday, Edwards sexually assaulted a 7-year-old Pardeeville Elementary student during the 2015-16 school year in the town of Marcellon. He faces up to 60 years in prison for the felony offense and is scheduled to make his initial appearance March 4 in Columbia County Circuit Court.

Edwards was a bus driver in Columbia County for more than 25 years, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office reviewed an interview conducted by the Lake-Sumter (Florida) Child Protection Team in March 2019 in which the girl stated that her phone had been taken away by law enforcement and she can no longer text her friend who is “much older than me,” according to the complaint. The girl also said, “Gary did something,” but she did not know if she had done the right thing because “he might go to jail and I don’t want that.”