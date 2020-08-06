Former Portage man wanted for alleged sexual assault of a child in Iowa

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A former Portage man is currently wanted for arrest by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office in Iowa after allegedly sexually assaulting a child.

Scott Lee Czappa, 29, of Elgin, Iowa, has a warrant out for his arrest in connection to an investigation that led authorities to believe he may have sexually assaulted a girl.

According to a news release from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Czappa may be driving a white and black Dodge Durango with a Wisconsin license plate number 587-XUJ. The paint on the vehicle makes it resemble a police car, according to the release.

The nationwide warrant seeking Czappa’s apprehension indicates he should be arrested on suspicion of felony third-degree sexual abuse. In the release, authorities added that Czappa “may have fled the area and possibly have returned to Wisconsin.”

Fayette County Sheriff Marty Fisher urged anyone who spots Czappa or the vehicle to call 911.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.