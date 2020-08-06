You are the owner of this article.
Former Portage man wanted for alleged sexual assault of a child in Iowa
A former Portage man is currently wanted for arrest by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office in Iowa after allegedly sexually assaulting a child.

Scott Lee Czappa, 29, of Elgin, Iowa, has a warrant out for his arrest in connection to an investigation that led authorities to believe he may have sexually assaulted a girl.

According to a news release from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Czappa may be driving a white and black Dodge Durango with a Wisconsin license plate number 587-XUJ. The paint on the vehicle makes it resemble a police car, according to the release.

The nationwide warrant seeking Czappa’s apprehension indicates he should be arrested on suspicion of felony third-degree sexual abuse. In the release, authorities added that Czappa “may have fled the area and possibly have returned to Wisconsin.”

Fayette County Sheriff Marty Fisher urged anyone who spots Czappa or the vehicle to call 911.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

