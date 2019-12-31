Former Portage resident charged with 10 counts of child porn possession

A 59-year-old Westfield man is charged with 10 felony counts of possessing child pornography.
Norman Clegg, formerly of Portage, faces up to 25 years in prison for each charge.
Clegg was one of 16 men arrested by the state's Internet Crimes Against Children task force following the week-long “Operation New Hope” in May 2017, when Clegg lived in Portage. Clegg was charged with one felony count of possessing child pornography that was dismissed on a prosecutor’s motion Dec. 10, according to online court records.
According to the new criminal complaint filed Dec. 6, an agent from the Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigations reviewed tips provided by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Feb. 3, 2017 regarding the suspected downloads of child porn images in 2016 using two email addresses later found to be linked to Clegg.
The complaint states that a DCI agent in May 2017 sought and obtained a search warrant for Clegg’s residence in rural Portage, where officers seized a number of electronic devices and storage media including cell phones and SD cards. Forensic examination of these items found several images of prepubescent males and females.
During the search Clegg told investigators the two email addresses were his and that he had observed images of prepubescent children on nature sites and might have saved some of the images, according to the complaint.
Operation New Hope had over 30 law enforcement agencies and advocacy groups participate, including the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.
Clegg, who is free on a $500 signature bond, has a scheduling conference Jan. 8 in Columbia County Circuit Court.
