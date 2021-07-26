Former Prairie du Sac man sent to jail for child neglect

Children met the officers at the door. They said Wheatman had been sleeping for about seven hours and that they were hungry. The youngest child was wearing a diaper that “had obviously not been changed in hours,” according to the complaint.

Another child said that Wheatman would not wake up despite one of them jumping on him. Officers went into the bedroom to talk to Wheatman after another adult showed up at the residence and gave the children food.

They found Wheatman fully clothed on top of the blankets on a bed. Shouting his name and shaking him did not garner a response, so an officer called EMS for help after they noticed Wheatman had a pulse and was still breathing.

According to the complaint, he woke up before responders arrived and told officers he didn’t know what time it was, but that the children had eaten around 12:30 p.m. that day and they “shouldn’t be hungry.” It was 9 p.m.

Officers found seven empty 16 ounce beer cans and mini bottles of vodka in the garage. A preliminary breath test resulted in a 0.205% alcohol content for Wheatman. He was arrested for child neglect, when he became agitated and struggled against officers while shouting explicit language and insults.

