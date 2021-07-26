Former Prairie du Sac man sent to jail for child neglect

A Baraboo man was sentenced Friday after being accused of drunkenly neglecting young children he was supposed to be watching in October.
Greg Joseph Wheatman, 37, faced a maximum prison sentence of eight years and fines up to $31,000 for two counts of felony child neglect of a child under 6, misdemeanor child neglect and disorderly conduct.
Wheatman was found guilty of the two counts of child neglect after pleading no contest to both. The disorderly conduct and felony count of child neglect were dismissed, but “read in,” meaning they were considered in sentencing.
Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett sentenced Wheatman to 24 months of probation with the condition of 30 days in jail with huber release privileges. He must maintain absolute sobriety, not possess alcohol or go into bars or liquor stores and undergo treatment for substance abuse. He was also sentenced to 90 days in jail with huber release privileges on a misdemeanor charge of drunk driving in February. Wheatman was ordered to install an ignition interlock device for 28 months and his driver’s license was revoked for 28 months.
According to the criminal complaint, in October two Sauk Prairie police officers were called to a residence along Whitford Avenue in Prairie du Sac by a person who said they were contacted by a child asking for help.
Children met the officers at the door. They said Wheatman had been sleeping for about seven hours and that they were hungry. The youngest child was wearing a diaper that “had obviously not been changed in hours,” according to the complaint.
Another child said that Wheatman would not wake up despite one of them jumping on him. Officers went into the bedroom to talk to Wheatman after another adult showed up at the residence and gave the children food.
They found Wheatman fully clothed on top of the blankets on a bed. Shouting his name and shaking him did not garner a response, so an officer called EMS for help after they noticed Wheatman had a pulse and was still breathing.
According to the complaint, he woke up before responders arrived and told officers he didn’t know what time it was, but that the children had eaten around 12:30 p.m. that day and they “shouldn’t be hungry.” It was 9 p.m.
Officers found seven empty 16 ounce beer cans and mini bottles of vodka in the garage. A preliminary breath test resulted in a 0.205% alcohol content for Wheatman. He was arrested for child neglect, when he became agitated and struggled against officers while shouting explicit language and insults.
