Former Prairie du Sac woman sentenced in drug trafficking, money laundering case

According to the criminal complaint, Slozes admitted to law enforcement that she would meet with and purchase illegal drugs from a supplier, which would then be sold by Jason R. Smith, 46, of Reedsburg, who Slozes lived with at the time. Smith allegedly told police that the drugs and a Ruger handgun found in a ceiling tile of the residence belonged to him. Smith is still facing related charges.

The operation was discovered after a person mowing ditches for the town of Prairie du Sac found a suitcase in August 2019 and called the police after discovering it contained bags of cocaine, marijuana and nearly $50,000 in cash.

Fingerprints on the case belonged to Slozes, who lived at E10468 Prairie Road near where the case was found.

After investigators executed a search warrant on the home more than a month later, they found cocaine, marijuana, banded bundles of cash and blotter paper commonly used for the hallucinogenic drug LSD as well as the firearm.

Slozes said that though she “only counted the money,” she knew how it was obtained and had gone to purchase cocaine from a Milwaukee supplier before giving it to Smith. He told police that Slozes had no interaction with any other drugs or the gun.

