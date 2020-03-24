Former Reedsburg man gets 10 years for 2006 sexual assault of child

A former Reedsburg man has been sentenced to a decade in prison for the sexual assault of a child more than a decade ago in Baraboo.
Thomas M. Stuewer, 38, faced up to 60 years in prison for a single felony charge of first-degree sexual assault of a child. He was found guilty after pleading no contest in late October, but sentenced March 11 in Sauk County Circuit Court.
According to the criminal complaint, Baraboo police were notified in early 2006 by a woman who said her daughter under the age of 6 had run up to her crying, showing her marks on her wrists that had been inflicted by Stuewer.
In April 2017, the girl, now a teenager, told investigators that Stuewer had sexually assaulted her. The girl said he took her to a private area to remove a loose tooth before tying her to a chair and blindfolding her. He then sexually assaulted her, the girl told investigators.
In the complaint, the girl correctly described where the incident took place, which led officers to believe her recollection was sound.
The girl told police that in 2006 she hadn’t reported the sexual assault because she was afraid and didn’t know what would happen.
Stuewer currently is in the Stanley Correctional Institution on separate convictions in Fond du Lac County. He was charged with four first-degree sexual assault of a child felonies; three with children under the age of 12. Stuewer was found guilty of one charge after entering a no-contest plea and sentenced to 25 years in prison and 15 years of extended supervision in August 2018.
The other three charges were dismissed, but “read in,” meaning they were considered in the sentencing. A recent appeal by Stuewer asserted that he should be able to repeal his plea in the Fond du Lac case due to ineffective assistance from his lawyer and that the court imposed an improper sentence. The ruling in Fond du Lac County was affirmed by the Wisconsin Court of Appeals, effectively denying the appeal.
Stuewer was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 15 years of extended supervision in Sauk County, which will be added to his current prison time.
