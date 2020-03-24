Former Reedsburg man gets 10 years for 2006 sexual assault of child

A former Reedsburg man has been sentenced to a decade in prison for the sexual assault of a child more than a decade ago in Baraboo.

Thomas M. Stuewer, 38, faced up to 60 years in prison for a single felony charge of first-degree sexual assault of a child. He was found guilty after pleading no contest in late October, but sentenced March 11 in Sauk County Circuit Court.

According to the criminal complaint, Baraboo police were notified in early 2006 by a woman who said her daughter under the age of 6 had run up to her crying, showing her marks on her wrists that had been inflicted by Stuewer.

In April 2017, the girl, now a teenager, told investigators that Stuewer had sexually assaulted her. The girl said he took her to a private area to remove a loose tooth before tying her to a chair and blindfolding her. He then sexually assaulted her, the girl told investigators.

In the complaint, the girl correctly described where the incident took place, which led officers to believe her recollection was sound.

The girl told police that in 2006 she hadn’t reported the sexual assault because she was afraid and didn’t know what would happen.