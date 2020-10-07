Former Reedsburg man sentenced after violating agreement

A 41-year-old former Reedsburg man was recently sentenced after breaking an agreement he had made with the Sauk County District Attorney’s Office.

Robert Mortimer, Wonewoc, entered a 24 month deferred prosecution agreement after pleading no contest to a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct in February 2019. A felony count of false imprisonment was then dismissed by the prosecutor.

Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Wendy J. N. Klicko revoked the agreement Sept. 30 and sentenced Mortimer to 18 months of probation.

The revocation is the result of other charges filed against Mortimer in December. He was found guilty of disorderly conduct and bail jumping, both misdemeanors, after pleading no contest to both charges. Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett sentenced Mortimer to 18 months of probation Sept. 30 to be served concurrently with the sentence from Klicko.

Mortimer was arrested after officers from the Reedsburg Police Department found him pacing outside of an apartment and talking loudly on a phone around 1:30 a.m. in late June 2018 in the 800 block of Plum Street.