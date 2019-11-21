JUNEAU – A former Reeseville man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges of attempting to escape police custody last summer while being brought to Marshfield Medical Center – Beaver Dam by ambulance.
Ricky Hardy, currently residing in Janesville, also is charged with resisting arrest from the incidents in June. He could face up to 6 years and nine months and a $20,000 fine if convicted of both charges.
According to the criminal complaint, Reeseville Police attempted to take Hardy into custody for the warrant June 25 after learning he was in a house in Reeseville. While officers were at the home, Hardy fled out of the back of the home and was chased down streets in Reeseville before an officer tackled him. Hardy fought with the officer and electronic control devices were used on him three different times with no effect.
Hardy eventually was taken into custody and taken to the hospital. According to the criminal complaint, Hardy was able to get out of the back door of the ambulance at the hospital after being strapped down on the ambulance cot and started running with his hands still handcuffed.
Officers and paramedics chasedHardy in the parking lot before he eventually gave up and agreed to go inside to the emergency room.
Hardy allegedly admitted to using crack cocaine prior to the police arriving at the apartment. According to the criminal complaint, he admitted that he ran because he knew he was wanted on a probation warrant.
Hardy has a telephone scheduling conference scheduled on Dec. 20.
