JUNEAU – A former Reeseville man appeared in court Monday on charges that he escaped from the back of an ambulance at Beaver Dam Community Hospital while police had him in custody for a warrant arrest.
Ricky Hardy, currently residing in Janesville, also is charged with resisting arrest from the incidents in June. He could face up to 6 years and nine months and a $20,000 fine if convicted of both charges.
Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim placed Hardy on a $10,000 signature bond.
According to the criminal complaint, Reeseville Police attempted to take Hardy into custody for the warrant June 25 after learning he was in a house in Reeseville. While officers were at the home, Hardy fled out of the back of the home and was chased down streets in Reeseville before an officer tackled him onto a set of stairs on the back patio of a residence. Hardy fought with the officer and electronic control devices were used on him three different times with no effect.
Hardy eventually was taken into custody, and he was asked if he wanted an ambulance. Hardy allegedly admitted to using crack cocaine prior to the police arriving at the apartment. According to the criminal complaint, he admitted that he ran because he knew he was wanted on a probation warrant.
Beaver Dam Police were called for assistance at Beaver Dam Community Hospital. According to the criminal complaint, Hardy was able to get out of the back door of the ambulance after being strapped down on the ambulance cot and started running with his hands still handcuffed.
Officers and paramedics began chasing Hardy in the parking lot. Hardy eventually gave up and agreed to go inside to the emergency room.
Hardy waived his preliminary hearing Monday and is scheduled next in court Nov. 20.
