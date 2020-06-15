Former residential aide charged with theft of narcotics at Watertown facility

JUNEAU – A 59-year-old Watertown woman appeared in Dodge County Court on Monday to face charges of taking narcotic drugs meant for a resident she was caring for at a local facility.
Mary Jo Olejniczak is charged with five felony counts of theft. She could face up to 30 years in prison if found guilty of the charges.
Olejniczak appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim. She was placed on a $1,000 signature bond with conditions that she not have direct or indirect contact or communications with Heritage Homes.
Olejniczak was a residential aide at Heritage Homes, 700R Welsh Road, Watertown, in 2019. The director of nursing for the facility contacted law enforcement in September to report Olejniczak admitted that she had taken the medication.
According to the criminal complaint, another residential aide noticed a package containing Hydrocodone-Acetaminophen, commonly known as Vicadin, was tampered with and had different pills in the packaging. Olejniczak was brought up to law enforcement because she insisted on giving out medication although another staff member had that listed in her job responsibility.
Olejniczak was asked by staff at the facility in October if she had taken the medication and she admitted to taking a pill. Her employment was terminated and law enforcement was contacted. According to the criminal complaint, Dodge County Sheriff deputies spoke to her and Olejniczak admitted to taking one pill and said she was having issues with anxiety.
According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement examined the medication and noted that when Olejniczak had worked with her on several occasions she had signed out two pills instead of one. In total there were 54 incidences where Olejniczak had taken out additional pills.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled on July 23.
