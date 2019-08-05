A former Rock County Sheriff's deputy will serve jail time for a domestic abuse incident that occurred in February in Lake Delton.
Court records show that in Sauk County Circuit Court on Monday, Keegan J. Kelly, 27, Janesville, entered a no contest plea to three misdemeanor charges of battery, disorderly conduct and intimidating a victim.
Judge Michael Screnock accepted a plea agreement and found Kelly guilty of the three misdemeanor charges. Screnock withheld adjudication of guilt on a felony charge of strangulation and suffocation. Four years of deferred prosecution were ordered.
The Janesville Gazette reported Monday that as part of the plea agreement, the felony charge of strangulation and suffocation will be held open until Kelly completes nine months in jail and three years of probation.
A felony charge of false imprisonment was dismissed.
Court records show Screnock ordered Kelly to serve three years of probation and report to the Sauk County jail on Tuesday. On the misdemeanor battery charge alone, Kelly must serve 90 days in jail with work release privileges. Kelly may not transfer to the Rock County Jail until Sept. 3.
Screnock also ordered Kelly to undergo anger management counseling and treatment and not contact the female victim, her child, parents or ex-husband.
Kelly's then-girlfriend reported him hitting and threatening to kill her in February. He also claimed he could have used his prior position as a law enforcement officer to avoid legal punishment, according to the criminal complaint filed in April.
A separate Rock County case involving misdemeanor domestic abuse charges remains open. In that case, Kelly is accused of threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend and causing damages to her house.
He was employed as a Rock County Sheriff's deputy from Jan. 4, 2018, until April 12.
