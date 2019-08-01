A former Sauk County Board supervisor facing five felony charges of possessing child pornography pleaded not guilty to the crimes Thursday.
William F. Wenzel, 72, Prairie du Sac, stood mute during a hearing in Sauk County Circuit Court. His defense attorney, Christopher Van Wagner, entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf.
Van Wagner said Wenzel has read and understands the criminal charges filed against him and is prepared to go to trial, if necessary. Wenzel waived a reading of the charging documents in court.
Assistant Attorney General David William Maas is prosecuting the case.
Prosecutors say in January a Wisconsin Department of Justice investigator was able to download child pornography from a computer using an internet service account registered to Wenzel. Numerous electronic devices were confiscated from his home by officers executing a search warrant Feb. 22.
The criminal complaint states a seized laptop contained videos showing a child engaged in sexual acts.
Wenzel has been free on a $5,000 signature bond since March 7, according to court records. He resigned March 6 from the Sauk County Board of Supervisors, shortly after the charges were filed.
