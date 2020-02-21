Former Sauk County supervisor gets 3 years in prison for child pornography

Maas outlined the harm images like the ones found on Wenzel’s devices can cause victims by referencing a victim statement made in the Supreme Court case Paroline v. United States in which a young woman feels revictimized upon discovering the content created by her uncle was still being circulated years later. Van Wagner disagreed with the use of the word “dangerous” when referencing Wenzel. He said people who view images and videos of child sexual assault often don’t understand the harm they’re contributing to the victim and credited Maas with his presentation, which likely would help consumers of the illegal content understand the effect it has on the children in it.

Van Wagner also noted that there has been no evidence linking those who have been charged with possession of the abusive imagery and intentions of pedophilia, which lessens the potential impact of harm to the public. The attorney referenced a letter from Wenzel’s daughter, Alexandra, which “makes it clear there are many parts of my client’s character that are praiseworthy and commendable,” he said.

Barrett voiced concern over a lack of understanding how the images of sexual assault can be harmful to the victims, especially given Wenzel’s status as a parent.