Former Spring Green man sentenced to prison for 9th OWI

A former Spring Green man who refused to submit to a breath test when he was pulled over in March because it “violated his rights” was sentenced for a 9th drunken driving offense Monday.

Paul Leroy Marzahl, 51, Janesville, faced more than 19 years in prison and fines up to $45,000 for felony charges of OWI, bail jumping, operating with a prohibited alcohol content and a misdemeanor charge of obstructing an officer.

Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett sentenced Marzahl to six years in prison, three in confinement at an institution and three years of extended supervision for the OWI charge.

The bail jumping and resisting charges were dismissed, but “read in” meaning they were considered in sentencing. The count of operating with a prohibited alcohol content was dismissed after a motion by Assistant District Attorney Rick Spoentgen.

According to the criminal complaint, Sauk County Sheriff’s Deputy Kyle Mueller stopped Marzahl just before 9:30 p.m. in late February on Kennedy Road in Spring Green. Marzahl smelled of alcohol, was slurring his speech and had bloodshot, glassy eyes.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}