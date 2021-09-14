Former Spring Green woman charged with negligence after child's overdose now deemed competent for court

Autopsy results found the child died after a “massive ingestion of Bupropion,” which is an anti-depressant prescribed to Gay. Two other residents of the home went into the basement where Gay lived at the time and found a messy space, with dirty diapers on the dresser, Cheetos piled up in the crib and no sheets on the bed. They found pills throughout the area and bagged them. Detectives later found a prescription bottle with its top off and pills on a pile of children’s toys and clothing.

Gay told police she arrived home after midnight after working at a local gas station and had put her bag, which held her medications, on her dresser. She said she knew the toddler could climb out of the crib where she slept. Roughly four hours later, Gay went upstairs to ask the other residents there for help because the child was having seizures. She said she assumed the child had pulled the bag down and gotten into its contents, including the prescription and Cheetos, while Gay was asleep.

She faces a maximum of 25 years in prison and fines up to $100,000 for the charge.

Gay, who was released on a $10,000 signature bond in October, did not enter a plea when appearing via teleconference in the court Tuesday. She requested that her current attorney, Leonie Dolch, be replaced with a different public defender. Screnock approved the motion to withdraw Dolch from the case.