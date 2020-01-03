Former Tomah High principal arrested on charges of child sex crimes

A former Tomah principal is under arrest after allegedly trying to meet up with a 14 year-old boy for sex.
David Hay, 39, a principal at Tomah High School from 2011-2014, was charged Jan. 3 with child enticement and possession of child pornography. If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum sentence of life in prison for the child enticement charge, and up to 10 years in prison for the possession of child pornography charge.
According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, Hay, now a Brooklyn, New York resident, started corresponding with “Colton” on a dating app in July 2019. Hay believed “Colton” was a 14 year-old boy living in Neenah.
You have free articles remaining.
Unbeknownst to Hay, “Colton” was actually an undercover Neenah Police Investigator. Hay engaged in sexually explicit conversations with Colton, and made plans to meet the minor boy for sex. As part of those plans, Hay arranged for a “whirlpool suite” at a Neenah hotel where he proposed meeting “Colton” for sexual activity.
Authorities arrested Hay, after which a search of his smartphone revealed sexually explicit images of a former Tomah High School student.
Hay, who served as Tomah High School Principal from July 2011 through 2014, also worked at Kettle Morraine High School in Wales from 2005 to 2011.
According to a still active Linkedin profile under Hay’s name, Hay left Tomah in 2014 to pursue a doctoral degree at Harvard University’s Graduate School of Education. Hay's most recent position, according to the profile, is Deputy Chief of Staff to the Chancellor for the New York City Department of Education. He was fired from that position Jan. 2.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.