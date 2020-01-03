Former Tomah High principal arrested on charges of child sex crimes

A former Tomah principal is under arrest after allegedly trying to meet up with a 14 year-old boy for sex.

David Hay, 39, a principal at Tomah High School from 2011-2014, was charged Jan. 3 with child enticement and possession of child pornography. If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum sentence of life in prison for the child enticement charge, and up to 10 years in prison for the possession of child pornography charge.

According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, Hay, now a Brooklyn, New York resident, started corresponding with “Colton” on a dating app in July 2019. Hay believed “Colton” was a 14 year-old boy living in Neenah.

Unbeknownst to Hay, “Colton” was actually an undercover Neenah Police Investigator. Hay engaged in sexually explicit conversations with Colton, and made plans to meet the minor boy for sex. As part of those plans, Hay arranged for a “whirlpool suite” at a Neenah hotel where he proposed meeting “Colton” for sexual activity.

Authorities arrested Hay, after which a search of his smartphone revealed sexually explicit images of a former Tomah High School student.