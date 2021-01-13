Former Tomah High principal sentenced to 5 years in child pornography case

A former Tomah principal has been sentenced to five years in federal prison after trying to meet up with a 14 year-old boy for sex.

David Hay, 40, a principal at Tomah High School from 2011-2014, was charged Jan. 3, 2020 with child enticement and possession of child pornography. Hay plead guilty to receiving child pornography.

Under the original charges he faced a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum sentence of life in prison for the child enticement charge, and up to 10 years in prison for the possession of child pornography charge. The mandatory minimum sentence for receiving child pornography is five years in prison.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, Hay, now a Brooklyn, New York resident, started corresponding with “Colton” on the dating app Grindr in July 2019. Hay believed “Colton” was a 14 year-old boy living in Neenah.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Unbeknownst to Hay, “Colton” was actually an undercover Neenah Police Investigator. The investigator, as “Colton,” told Hay he was 14.