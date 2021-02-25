Former Waterloo man found guilty of his sixth offense of OWI

JUNEAU – A 49-year-old former Waterloo man was found guilty of sixth offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated Thursday.

David Roeben, Stanley Correctional Institution, appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Kristine Snow when he entered a no contest plea to the charge. Snow sentenced Roeben to 78 months with 18 months of initial incarceration and 60 months of an extended sentence. The sentence is to run consecutive a sentence he is currently serving for two counts of possession of a fire arm. He currently has a release date of 2023.

Roeben must pay fines and court costs, he must undergo an AODA assessment. His driver’s license is revoked for 36 months, and he must have an ignition interlock device on any vehicle he owns or operates for 36 months.

According to the criminal complaint, a Dodge County Sheriff’s deputy responded a one vehicle crash near an intersection of Highway TT at Behan Road on April 15 at 9 p.m. A passerby had contacted dispatch after seeing a car in the field.

EMS was called for Roeben after he complained of his back hurting. According to the criminal complaint, Roeben admitted to drinking a few drinks.

Roeben submitted to a breathalyzer test which resulted in a reading of .202.