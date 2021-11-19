Former Waupun inmate sentenced for injuring correctional officer

JUNEAU – A former inmate in Waupun Correctional Institution was found guilty on Friday of injuring a correctional officer in the facility last July after becoming upset about removing milk cartons from the lunchroom.
John Gillum, 33, currently housed at the Wisconsin Resource Center in Winnebago, was found guilty of battery by a prison and substantial battery. He appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Kristine Snow without an attorney. Snow accepted Gillum’s guilty plea to both charges. Snow sentenced Gillum to 12 ½ years of initial incarceration and five years of an extended sentence to run consecutive to the term Gillum is serving in prison. Gillum is serving life in prison for first degree intentional homicide.
According to the criminal complaint, the correctional officer told law enforcement that on July 6 he was working second shift in the kitchen when he informed Gillum that he had to empty the milk cartons. Gillum said another inmate was going to do it and the correctional officer told him that it was nice he was getting help, but it was still his responsibility.
The correctional officer told law enforcement that he remembered walking away, but he did not remember the assault happening and thought he was knocked unconscious. He remembered the nurse asking him questions after the assault. According to the criminal complaint, the correctional officer had a blood shot right eye, swollen bottom lip with a laceration to the skin below his lip, three lacerations to his scalp, bruise to his left outer bicep, bruise to his right top hand and small cut on his left wrist.
Law enforcement talked to Gillum as well. According to the criminal complaint, Gillum said he had to get violent because the correctional officer was telling him how to do his job. Gillum allegedly said that it was disrespectful.
Gillum said the correctional officer was on the ground unconscious due to him punching and kicking him. He stopped once he realized the correctional officer was unresponsive, according to the complaint and went to get another correctional officer and told him about the assault.