Former Waupun inmate sentenced for injuring correctional officer

JUNEAU – A former inmate in Waupun Correctional Institution was found guilty on Friday of injuring a correctional officer in the facility last July after becoming upset about removing milk cartons from the lunchroom.

John Gillum, 33, currently housed at the Wisconsin Resource Center in Winnebago, was found guilty of battery by a prison and substantial battery. He appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Kristine Snow without an attorney. Snow accepted Gillum’s guilty plea to both charges. Snow sentenced Gillum to 12 ½ years of initial incarceration and five years of an extended sentence to run consecutive to the term Gillum is serving in prison. Gillum is serving life in prison for first degree intentional homicide.

According to the criminal complaint, the correctional officer told law enforcement that on July 6 he was working second shift in the kitchen when he informed Gillum that he had to empty the milk cartons. Gillum said another inmate was going to do it and the correctional officer told him that it was nice he was getting help, but it was still his responsibility.