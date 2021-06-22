Four charged for meth, narcotics after search of Mauston residence

Three Mauston residents and a New Lisbon resident are facing multiple drug charges after one of the individuals was allegedly mailed methamphetamine leading to a search of a house servicing as a drug trafficking place.

Scott Walker, 33, of Mauston is charged with felony maintaining a drug trafficking place, repeater; felony possession of methamphetamine, repeater; and felony possession of narcotic drugs, repeater. If convicted he faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for each of the charges. As Walker has a previous conviction for felony burglary of a building or dwelling within a five year period prior to this arrest he faces up to an additional four years in prison due to the repeater modification.

Brenda Walker, 58, of Mauston is charged with felony maintaining a drug trafficking place, felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted she faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for each of the felony charges.