Four charged for meth, narcotics after search of Mauston residence

Three Mauston residents and a New Lisbon resident are facing multiple drug charges after one of the individuals was allegedly mailed methamphetamine leading to a search of a house servicing as a drug trafficking place.
Scott Walker, 33, of Mauston is charged with felony maintaining a drug trafficking place, repeater; felony possession of methamphetamine, repeater; and felony possession of narcotic drugs, repeater. If convicted he faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for each of the charges. As Walker has a previous conviction for felony burglary of a building or dwelling within a five year period prior to this arrest he faces up to an additional four years in prison due to the repeater modification.
Brenda Walker, 58, of Mauston is charged with felony maintaining a drug trafficking place, felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted she faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for each of the felony charges.
Dixie Perrigo, 31, of Mauston is charged with felony possession with intent to deliver narcotics, felony possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, felony maintaining a drug trafficking place, felony possession of methamphetamine, and misdemeanors possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping. If convicted she faces up to 15 years in prison or a fine of up to $50,000, or both, for the narcotics charge; up to 12 years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both, for the intent to deliver methamphetamine charge; and up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for both the maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of methamphetamine charges.
Bert Olson, 49, of New Lisbon is charged with felony possession of narcotic drugs and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted he faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the felony charge.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 12:40 p.m. April 9 Detective Richard Lueneburg obtained a search warrant for a residence on Division Street in Mauston.
A USPS parcel addressed to Dixie Scheerer was searched with a warrant, revealing two ounces of methamphetamine. The package was re-secured and later delivered to Dixie Perrigo, who also goes by Dixie Scheerer, by USPS prior to the execution of a search warrant on the residence.
At about 1:38 p.m. the house was searched following execution of the search warrant. Perrigo, Scott Walker and Bert Olson were present at the house, and Brenda Walker arrived as law enforcement was processing the scene.
Perrigo, who was in possession of the package of methamphetamine, was arrested and transported to the Juneau County Jail without incident.
Lueneburg spoke to Olson who was advised he was not in custody but was being detained. Olson agreed to talk with Lueneburg, during which he told Lueneburg that he was a heroin addict who had been using for the past year. Olson stated he purchased heroin from Perrigo in the past, and that he had heroin purchased from Perrigo the previous day in his bag in the living room.
A search of the bag contained 0.64 grams of a substance that later tested positive for fentanyl in Olson’s bag. Olson was informed he was being placed under arrest, at which time he removed two small gem bags from his socks. One of the bags contained residue.
Inside the house law enforcement found the bag of methamphetamine, scales, a spoon with residue and cotton, gem baggies, a cell phone with a mirror on the back, two empty needles, a needle with blood, a wallet containing $465, a wallet with four gem baggies containing brown, tan, gray and crystal substances which were later identified as 1.18 grams of crystal meth, 1.22 grams of fentanyl, 3.43 grams of fentanyl and three grams of fentanyl, a tube containing 0.64 grams of fentanyl, a wallet containing $150, a THC pipe, two spoons with residue, a wallet containing 0.58 grams of methamphetamine, a cooler containing 0.48 grams of fentanyl, $337 in cash, pipes, a toot tube with mirror and tie off, four additional cell phones and a container of 0.53 grams of methamphetamine.
In an interview at the jail Olson said he last used heroin the previous night with Scott Walker and Perrigo. Olson claimed Perrigo had picked up the heroin the previous night from the Wisconsin Dells area. Olson estimated he purchased heroin from Perrigo 10-15 times, with the last time a couple of nights prior, and he had seen Perrigo selling drugs multiple times from the residence with Scott Walker present.
Brenda Walker stated Perrigo lived with her and Scott Walker. While they were living together Brenda Walker purchased or received methamphetamine from Perrigo an estimated two to three times per week.
Perrigo stated that she is a heroin addict who uses 0.5 grams of heroin a day. Perrigo said Brenda Walker uses methamphetamine and Scott Walker uses heroin and methamphetamine. She admitted to giving methamphetamine to the Walker’s but denied selling drugs.
Perrigo is scheduled for a plea hearing July 27 at the Juneau County Justice Center. Scott Walker is scheduled for a plea hearing Sept. 15 at the Juneau County Justice Center. Brenda Walker is scheduled for an initial appearance July 14 at the Juneau County Justice Center. Olson is scheduled for a plea hearing Aug. 11 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
