Four suspects in Milwaukee felony investigation arrested at Wisconsin Dells motel

A joint effort between Wisconsin Dells and Milwaukee police resulted in the arrest of four people Saturday morning in a Wisconsin Dells motel, with assistance from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, according to a news release from the office.

Two male and two female suspects “involved in an ongoing felony investigation that originally occurred” in Milwaukee were detained at about 11:15 a.m. Saturday, roughly 11 hours after the Milwaukee Police Department notified the Wisconsin Dells Police Department that suspects were staying at a hotel in the city.

Milwaukee police had felony arrest warrants for the subjects, according to the release. It did not say what felony for which the subjects are suspected.

When conducting a search of area hotels, Wisconsin Dells police found a vehicle matching the description provided by Milwaukee authorities around 9:30 a.m. at the Spring Hill Motel located at 400 Vine St., Wisconsin Dells.

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted with securing the area. The Columbia County and Sauk County Emergency Response Teams also responded to the area of Vine Street.

The Milwaukee Police Department and the Wisconsin Dells Police Department are still investigating the incident, the release said.

