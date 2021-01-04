Fox Lake man appears in court for 5th drunken driving offense

JUNEAU – A 59-year-old Fox Lake man appeared in court on Monday after being charged with his fifth offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated Sunday.

Timothy McMahon could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted of the charge. McMahon appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim. McMahon was placed on a $400 cash bond. He must maintain absolute sobriety and shall not go upon the premises of any establishment whose primary business involves the sale of alcoholic beverages. He shall not operate a motor vehicle without the permission of the court.

According to the criminal complaint, the truck McMahon was driving was pulled over at 6 p.m. Sunday for speeding while traveling Highway 68 at Oaks Road in the town of Fox Lake. The deputy tracked the vehicle traveling 69 mph in a 55 mph zone.

McMahon was in the vehicle with his dog and allegedly said he wasn’t aware he was speeding because he was paying attention to the dog. According to the criminal complaint, he admitted to having three to four beers while at a bar in Waupun while watching the Green Bay Packers game.

A cardboard case and cooler with beer cans were found in the vehicle, but McMahon denied drinking them while in the vehicle.