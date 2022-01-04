Fox Lake man appears on 10th OWI charge

JUNEAU – A 57-year-old Fox Lake man was placed on a $25,000 cash bond after being arrested for his 10th offense of drunken driving on New Year’s Day.

Daniel Kraft could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted of the felony charge.

Kraft appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Commissioner Steven Seim. As conditions of his bond, Kraft must maintain absolute sobriety and shall not go upon the premises of any establishment whose primary business activity involves the sale or distribution of alcoholic beverages. He may not operate a motor vehicle without the permission of the court.

According to the criminal complaint, an off duty Columbus Police Officer called 911 Saturday at 7:40 p.m. after seeing a car that had d=gone into the ditch near the intersection of Highway A and Point Road. Kraft had asked the officer for a ride to Fox Lake and appeared intoxicated with slurred speech. The officer also advised that Kraft had pulled in front of him and was traveling at a high rate of speed before driving off the roadway.