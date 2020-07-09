Fox Lake man given probation on probation charges

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JUNEAU — A 62-year-old Fox Lake man was found guilty of prostitution Thursday and must serve time on house arrest during his probationary period.

Christopher Schenkel pleaded no contest to one count of prostitution. Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Martin DeVries found him guilty and dismissed two additional charges against Schenkel.

De Vries withheld sentencing and placed Schenkel on probation for 24 months. He must serve 180 days of home detention, but may leave for employment, medical or psychological treatment. He can only use the Internet for work purposes.

Schenkel’s charges stemmed from giving female employees money to have sex with him while at an ATV dealership in Fox Lake.

According to the criminal complaint, a Dodge County Sheriff’s Detective responded to the ATV dealership in Fox Lake that Schenkel operated in 2018 for a report of stolen checks on Sept. 5, 2018. Schenkel reported that a woman had taken checks from his business and used them at local stores without his permission. The woman was interviewed and told police she was given the checks in exchange for work and as a payment for sex.

The woman told law enforcement that she met Schenkel through a friend and soon learned that her friend was having sex with Schenkel for money.