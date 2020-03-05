Fox Lake man to make plea for soliciting sex in former business

JUNEAU — A 62-year-old Fox Lake man faces sentencing April 30 for charges connected to paying female employees to have sex with him.

Christopher L. Schenkel is charged with three felony counts of solicitation of prostitutes. If convicted of all three charges, he could be sentenced to 18 years in prison and $30,000 in fines.

Schenkel appeared in the courtroom of Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Martin De Vries Thursday.

According to the criminal complaint, a Dodge County Sheriff’s Detective responded to the ATV dealership in Fox Lake that Schenkel operated in 2018 for a report of stolen checks on Sept. 5, 2018. Schenkel reported that a woman had taken checks from his business and used them at local stores without his permission. The woman was interviewed and told police she was given the checks in exchange for work and as a payment for sex.

The woman told law enforcement that she met Schenkel through a friend and soon learned that her friend was having sex with Schenkel for money. Her friend told her that she provided Schenkel with sexual favors for money and Schenkel let her live in an apartment without paying rent. The woman said there were other women who had the same employee arrangement with Schenkel. The woman said Schenkel only employed women at his business.

