Fox Lake man violates sobriety condition of bond for 10th OWI

JUNEAU – A 57-year-old Fox Lake man, who was released on a $25,000 cash bond Thursday for his 10th drunken driving, was back in court on Friday after breaking his bond requirement by drinking alcohol.

Daniel Kraft appeared in the courtroom of Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim on Friday facing a felony count of bail jumping. He could face six additional years of incarceration if convicted of the count in addition to the possible 15 years for the OWI charge.

Seim set Kraft’s bond at $10,000 cash for the bail jumping charge. Kraft’s bond conditions are the same: maintain absolute sobriety and shall not go upon the premises of any establishment whose primary business activity involves the sale or distribution of alcoholic beverages. He may not operate a motor vehicle without the permission of the court.

The court did not order him to forfeit his $25,000 cash bond from the OWI charge.

According to the criminal complaint, Fox Lake Police were called to Kraft’s home on Thursday for a report that Kraft was intoxicated. The family member there said he had been drinking vodka. Kraft denied drinking but a preliminary breathalyzer test resulted in a reading of .251.