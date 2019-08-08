TOWN OF POLK — Two Fox Lake men died Tuesday as a result of motor vehicle crash on Interstate 41 north between Highways 60 and 141.
James Allan Debny, 66, and Daniel Joseph Luedtke, 55, both died in the crash, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff's office deputies were called to the crash at 9:50 p.m. Both men were observed lying on I-41 when deputies arrived. One was in traffic and the other in a ditch. Life-saving measures began immediately, according to the press release. Secondary deputies and medical personnel from Slinger Fire and Lifestar Ambulance also came to the scene.
Transport assistance from Flight for Life was requested for both occupants, however one occupant was pronounced dead at the scene while the second was flown to Froedtert Medical Center. Once there, the transported occupant was pronounced dead, according to the press release.
The crash investigation is ongoing by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and its crash reconstruction team. It appears both occupants were ejected from a Ford Mustang after it hit a guardrail on the east side of I-41, the sheriff's office said. For an unknown reason, the vehicle first entered the median, prior to crossing both lanes of traffic and into the guardrail. Neither man was wearing a seat belt.
Washington County has had eight traffic fatalities in 2019.
