Friendship man charged with 6th OWI after allegedly falling asleep at a Necedah stop sign

Malczewski stated he was unsure of his location when asked, and repeatedly inquired if Carmody was going to arrest him. Eventually Malczewski admitted to traveling to Portage from Adams, at which time Carmody informed Malczewski he had traveled in the wrong direction. Asked why he was sleeping in his car in “this county,” Malczewski responded by asking which county. When told Juneau County, Malczewski agreed he should not be in Juneau County.

Asked if he had taken any drugs or had anything to drink, Malczewski responded he had not. When told it “is pretty weird” to sleep at a stop sign, Malczewski replied “yeah, I passed out.” Asked why he passed out, Malczewski responded he is a “slight diabetic,” but said he does not take insulin.

Malczewski told Carmody he does not do drugs, and when asked if he drinks Malczewski stated “I don’t do drugs.”

Carmody asked EMS to respond to ensure Malczewski was not having a diabetic event. While waiting for EMS to arrive, Malczewski told Carmody “I shouldn’t have been driving.” Asked why, Malczewski said because he had “gotten lost.”

Asked to perform field sobriety tests, Malczewski declined.