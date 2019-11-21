A Friendship woman is under arrest for the second time in a month after a K-9 unit found drugs during a traffic stop.
Megan Smith, 36, of Friendship is charged with felony bail jumping, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of THC – second and subsequent offense, and misdemeanors carrying a concealed knife and possession of drug paraphernalia.
If convicted she faces up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the bail jumping charge; and up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for both the meth charge and THC charge.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 9:38 p.m. Oct. 19 Officer Brian Raabe performed a random registration check on a vehicle traveling west on West State Street in front of his patrol unit. The check returned a valid registration for Megan Smith, but a check of her record showed he driving status as suspended.
Raabe initiated a traffic stop in the St. Vincent de Paul parking lot. As he exited his vehicle, he requested a KP unit to respond to the scene to assist. Raabe approached the vehicle, observed Smith in the passenger side, introduced himself as a police officer, and explained the reason for the stop.
You have free articles remaining.
When asked for proof of insurance, Smith was unable to provide the documentation. While speaking with Smith and the driver, another officer and the KP unit Pilot performed an open air sniff around the vehicle. Pilot indicated the presence of illegal substances.
Officers performed a search of Smith and the vehicle. Several items of interest were found in the vehicle, including uncapped and capped hypodermic needles, two knifes, a smoking pipe with marijuana residue, a scale with white powdery residue, a smoking pipe with marijuana, a container with frystal like substance residue, a wooden one hitter box with metal smoking pipe, two small bags of marijuana, and four cell phones.
The weight of the two bags of marijuana was 2.02 grams and 1.31 grams.
Raabe spoke with Smith, who said she was not sure what was in the needles. She admitted to owning the marijuana and smoking pipes. Asked about the knifes, she stated they were given to her.
Smith was placed under arrest and transported to the Juneau County Jail. She is scheduled for an initial appearance Nov. 20 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)