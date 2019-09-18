A man accused of fatally shooting his estranged wife Feb. 15, 2016, outside the Ridge Motor Inn in Portage dismissed both of his defense attorneys Wednesday.
Kevin K. Krueger, 55, is charged in Columbia County Circuit Court with first-degree intentional homicide, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a narcotic drug and stalking. A jury trial is scheduled to begin Monday.
Prosecutors allege Krueger shot and killed Tracy Hill Krueger, 41, of Portage, shortly before a scheduled divorce hearing in court.
During a motion hearing Wednesday, Krueger said he wanted to represent himself at trial and dismissed defense attorneys Ronald Benavides and Luis Cuevas.
Benavides told the court Krueger wanted him to file some documents that he was unwilling to file. Krueger had filed his own letter to the court regarding his relationship with the defense attorneys.
State Special Prosecutor Mark Williams argued against Krueger's motion to discharge his lawyers.
Judge Troy Cross found no misconduct by the defense attorneys and asked Krueger whether he wished to be represented at trial by Benavides and Cuevas or if he would represent himself.
Krueger said he would represent himself and is prepared to stand trial. Cross granted Krueger's motion, and the trial is slated to proceed.
Williams requested that Cross order Benavides to be present as standby counsel throughout the upcoming jury trial. Benavides argued he is not permitted to do so, and Cross agreed with Benavides.
Krueger had dismissed his former defense attorney Robert Nage in February 2018.
In April 2016, Krueger entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity or mental deficiency.
