Friesland man gets life in prison for murdering wife in 2016 in Portage

A Friesland man was sentenced to life in prison for shooting and killing his estranged wife in a Portage parking lot.
Kevin Karl Krueger, 55, will be eligible for extended supervision in February 2036, Columbia County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Voigt ruled Wednesday.
In September, Krueger pleaded no contest and was found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide. He shot Tracy Krueger twice with a shotgun outside the Ridge Motor Inn on Feb. 15, 2016, following a series of arguments.
Krueger was also sentenced Wednesday to two years in prison for the felony charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm, to be served concurrent with the murder charge.
Krueger represented himself during the Sept. 24 hearing after he dismissed both of his defense attorneys. After accepting the no-contest plea, Voigt found Krueger guilty on the murder and firearm charges and dismissed charges of stalking and possession of narcotic drugs.
Retired Portage Police Chief Ken Manthey said at the time Tracy Krueger, 41, Randolph, died almost immediately after being located. Authorities arrested Krueger within 15 minutes of the reported shooting thanks to an eyewitness who provided a license plate number.
The Kruegers were scheduled to appear in court later that week regarding their pending divorce.
Krueger entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity or mental deficiency in April 2016. According to court documents, Krueger told police that he did not remember shooting his wife.
Officers found several pills of Oxycodone pain killers and a knife in the Jeep Cherokee that Krueger was driving, court documents showed. Police also found a shotgun wrapped in a sweatshirt with a live cartridge in the action and a spent shell on the floor. The weapon was traced to a friend of Krueger, who found that the shotgun was missing from inside a case in his home.
Krueger was not legally allowed to possess a firearm following a 1987 conviction for armed robbery in Price County.
