Friesland man gets life in prison for murdering wife in 2016 in Portage

A Friesland man was sentenced to life in prison for shooting and killing his estranged wife in a Portage parking lot.

Kevin Karl Krueger, 55, will be eligible for extended supervision in February 2036, Columbia County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Voigt ruled Wednesday.

In September, Krueger pleaded no contest and was found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide. He shot Tracy Krueger twice with a shotgun outside the Ridge Motor Inn on Feb. 15, 2016, following a series of arguments.

Krueger was also sentenced Wednesday to two years in prison for the felony charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm, to be served concurrent with the murder charge.

Krueger represented himself during the Sept. 24 hearing after he dismissed both of his defense attorneys. After accepting the no-contest plea, Voigt found Krueger guilty on the murder and firearm charges and dismissed charges of stalking and possession of narcotic drugs.

Retired Portage Police Chief Ken Manthey said at the time Tracy Krueger, 41, Randolph, died almost immediately after being located. Authorities arrested Krueger within 15 minutes of the reported shooting thanks to an eyewitness who provided a license plate number.