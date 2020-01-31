You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Friesland man gets life in prison for murdering wife in 2016 in Portage
0 comments
breaking top story

Friesland man gets life in prison for murdering wife in 2016 in Portage

{{featured_button_text}}
Kevin Krueger in court in September

Kevin Krueger, pictured in court in September, was sentenced Wednesday in Columbia County to life in prison  for first-degree intentional homicide in the death of his wife in February 2016.

 DAILY REGISTER ARCHIVES

A Friesland man was sentenced to life in prison for shooting and killing his estranged wife in a Portage parking lot.

Kevin Karl Krueger, 55, will be eligible for extended supervision in February 2036, Columbia County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Voigt ruled Wednesday.

In September, Krueger pleaded no contest and was found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide. He shot Tracy Krueger twice with a shotgun outside the Ridge Motor Inn on Feb. 15, 2016, following a series of arguments.

Krueger was also sentenced Wednesday to two years in prison for the felony charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm, to be served concurrent with the murder charge.

Krueger represented himself during the Sept. 24 hearing after he dismissed both of his defense attorneys. After accepting the no-contest plea, Voigt found Krueger guilty on the murder and firearm charges and dismissed charges of stalking and possession of narcotic drugs.

Retired Portage Police Chief Ken Manthey said at the time Tracy Krueger, 41, Randolph, died almost immediately after being located. Authorities arrested Krueger within 15 minutes of the reported shooting thanks to an eyewitness who provided a license plate number.

The Kruegers were scheduled to appear in court later that week regarding their pending divorce.

Krueger entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity or mental deficiency in April 2016. According to court documents, Krueger told police that he did not remember shooting his wife.

Officers found several pills of Oxycodone pain killers and a knife in the Jeep Cherokee that Krueger was driving, court documents showed. Police also found a shotgun wrapped in a sweatshirt with a live cartridge in the action and a spent shell on the floor. The weapon was traced to a friend of Krueger, who found that the shotgun was missing from inside a case in his home.

Krueger was not legally allowed to possess a firearm following a 1987 conviction for armed robbery in Price County.

+1 
Kevin Krueger

Krueger

Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News