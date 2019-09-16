Authorities are urging Columbia County residents to remove valuables from their vehicles and lock them after police have investigated reports of thieves taking garage door openers from unlocked cars to gain access to residences.
Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner said in a news release that his office has received multiple theft reports in Arlington, Lodi, Okee, Harmony Grove and other rural areas.
"Residents are urged to remove any valuables from their vehicles and lock all doors and windows," Brandner said. "All door keys and especially garage door openers should be removed from the vehicles. Household doors and windows should also be secured."
You have free articles remaining.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's assistance. People who see suspicious activity or have video recordings related to thefts or burglaries should call 608-742-4166.
Witnesses can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-293-8477.
Brandner said the incidents remain under investigation and that his office appreciates citizens' help in identifying and arresting those responsible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)