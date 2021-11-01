Grand Marsh man, 23, charged for 5th OWI in Juneau County

A 23-year-old Grand Marsh man is charged with his fifth operating while intoxicated after police in Juneau County pulled him over for running a stop sign.
David Reszel, 23, of Grand Marsh is charged with felony operating a motor vehicle while under the influence- fifth offense, and misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle while revoked with revocation due to alcohol, controlled substance or refusal. If convicted he faces up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 11:19 p.m. Aug. 31 Trooper Allan Platt was parked off Highway 82 near Highway HH in the town of Marion when he observed a motorcycle approaching. The motorcycle approached the stop sign and slowed but did not stop, running through the intersection at about 10-15 mph.
Platt activated his emergency lights and siren to initiate a traffic stop. The driver turned on his turn signal but did not pull over, continuing driving until he crossed the Wisconsin River Bridge and entered Adams County.
The motorcycle continued onto Highway Z, turning into the opposite lane briefly before correcting. After turning onto Highway Z the motorcycle pulled over.
Platt made contact with the driver, later identified by a Wisconsin I.D. card as David Reszel. Reszel stated he thought he stopped at the stop sign, and did not pull over immediately because he did not want to pull over on the highway. During the interaction Reszel’s hand appeared to be shaking and he seemed nervous.
Asked if the bike belonged to him, Reszel stated it was not registered to him. Reszel told Platt he was on his way home from work at a hotel where he was employed as a maintenance technician. While speaking with Reszel Platt could smell an odor of intoxicating beverage coming from Reszel’s breath, and Reszel’s eyes were red and glassy.
Reszel denied having anything to drink. While speaking with Platt, Reszel made a phone call he stated was to his girlfriend, who he said was supposed to be picking him up. Platt stated it appeared Reszel made the call to his girlfriend because he knew he was not supposed to be driving.
A records check indicated Reszel was revoked with four prior OWI convictions, and that Reszel was required to have an ignition interlock device and was limited to a 0.02 blood alcohol content. Reszel was also on probation, with the terms of his probation reading “you shall not consume or possess any alcohol.”
Asked if he was willing to do field sobriety tests Reszel agreed. Prior to the tests Reszel stated he had not drank in “years.” During the tests Platt observed 10 out of 18 clues indicating Reszel was intoxicated.
Reszel again stated he had nothing to drink. When told Platt could smell alcohol from his breath, Reszel smelled his arms and stated maybe Platt could smell alcohol because he was around bleach and chlorine. He continued to tell Platt he had nothing to drink.
A preliminary breath test gave a reading of 0.075 blood alcohol content. Reszel was informed he was being placed under arrest and he began “frantically” messaging someone on his phone, with Platt eventually having to take Reszel’s phone to handcuff him. After being transported to the Juneau County Jail Reszel agreed to an evidentiary test of his blood.
Reszel is scheduled for a plea hearing Jan. 11 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
