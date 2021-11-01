Grand Marsh man, 23, charged for 5th OWI in Juneau County

Asked if the bike belonged to him, Reszel stated it was not registered to him. Reszel told Platt he was on his way home from work at a hotel where he was employed as a maintenance technician. While speaking with Reszel Platt could smell an odor of intoxicating beverage coming from Reszel’s breath, and Reszel’s eyes were red and glassy.

Reszel denied having anything to drink. While speaking with Platt, Reszel made a phone call he stated was to his girlfriend, who he said was supposed to be picking him up. Platt stated it appeared Reszel made the call to his girlfriend because he knew he was not supposed to be driving.

A records check indicated Reszel was revoked with four prior OWI convictions, and that Reszel was required to have an ignition interlock device and was limited to a 0.02 blood alcohol content. Reszel was also on probation, with the terms of his probation reading “you shall not consume or possess any alcohol.”

Asked if he was willing to do field sobriety tests Reszel agreed. Prior to the tests Reszel stated he had not drank in “years.” During the tests Platt observed 10 out of 18 clues indicating Reszel was intoxicated.