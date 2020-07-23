Grand Marsh man charged with stalking after allegedly cutting brake lines

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Grand Marsh man was released from jail after signing a $5,000 signature bond Wednesday after allegedly cutting the brake lines of four vehicles outside a home of a woman who has a restraining order against him.

Michael James Delarosa, 34, was charged with felony stalking and 10 misdemeanor counts of violating a restraining order as well as criminal damage to property. He faces a maximum prison sentence of nearly 12 years and fines up to $120,000.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Sauk County Circuit Court, deputies were called out to a residence in Bluffview around 7:45 a.m. May 18 after a man who had been trying to stop almost had an accident because the brakes were not working. He had borrowed a vehicle instead of taking his own because he thought the brakes were leaking.

A woman at the home checked all of the vehicles and found each had brake lines cut. When asked by a deputy if she knew who would cut them, the woman said Delarosa was the likely culprit, noting he was upset they were no longer speaking.