Grand Marsh man killed in Adams County car crash

SPRINGVILLE — A Grand Marsh man was killed in a single car crash in the town of Springville.

According to a Sept. 1 press release from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, at 12:50 a.m. Aug. 30 the dispatch center received a report of a motor vehicle crash in the area of 11th Avenue and Fern Avenue in the town of Springville.

The investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Fern Avenue, crested a small hill and became airborne, losing control, entered the ditch and struck a tree, according to the release. The vehicle continued striking additional trees before coming to a rest and became engulfed in flames.

The passenger in the vehicle, John Smerz, 36, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, Shannon Maron, 34, of Grand Marsh was transported to a hospital for his injuries.

The Wisconsin State Patrol conducted a crash reconstruction investigation. The initial investigation indicates impaired driving and speed might be a contributing factor in the crash, according to the release. An alleged charge of Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Motor Vehicle will be requested for Maron with the Adams County District Attorney’s Office. The crash remains under investigation.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol. Adams County Fire District, Lifestar Ambulance and the Adams County Medical Examiner’s Office.