Gunman kills Juneau County man in "targeted act" against judicial system, authorities say

A gunman who had a list of potential targets shot and killed another man in Juneau County Friday morning in an targeted attack on the judicial system, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said.

The 56-year-old shooter entered a residence in the town of Lisbon at 6:30 a.m. and shot dead a 68-year-old man, Kaul said at a press conference.

Kaul declined to release the name of the victim, but a large law enforcement presence was seen blocking off a subdivision where former Juneau County Judge John Roemer lives. Roemer is 68 years old, according to public records.

Roemer retired in 2017.

The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported that Gov. Tony Evers appeared on the gunman's list of potential targets.

"So far the information that's been gathered indicates that it was a targeted act and the targeting appears to be based on some sort of court case or court cases," Kaul said.

"We're limited in what information we can provide at this point," Kaul added, citing an ongoing investigation.

The attorney general also declined to release the names of the the shooter or other potential targets.

Other targets have been notified and there is no longer a threat to public safety, Kaul said. The Department of Justice is following up to see if another other individuals are connected to Friday's shooting.

The Juneau County Sheriff's Office first responded to the scene after another person in the residence fled to a nearby home and contacted authorities.

A tactical team entered the residence just after 10:30 a.m., finding the 68-year-old dead and the assailant, who shot himself, Kaul said. The shooter is still alive though in critical condition at the hospital.

Kaul appeared at a press conference Friday afternoon flanked by Juneau County Sheriff Brent Oleson and Tina Virgil, head of the Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation.

The attorney general said the Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation into the shooting since they are "often involved in complex investigations of this nature."

Kaul noted that Juneau County deputies were considered witnesses to the incident.

The town of Lisbon is about four miles north of Mauston, the county seat.