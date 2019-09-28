No one was injured by a single gunshot fired early Saturday morning in the city of Baraboo.
According to a Baraboo Police Department news release, officers responded to a report of a gunshot at about 1 a.m. Saturday at a housing complex in the 900 block of Lake Street. By the time police arrived on scene, the suspect or suspects had already left in a vehicle.
You have free articles remaining.
An investigation found that multiple unknown individuals had arrived by vehicle at the housing complex and caused a verbal disturbance with several residents. One of the unknown individuals fired a single round -- which did not hit anyone -- and departed, according to the release. The type and caliber of the firearm are unknown.
Police have not yet released a description of the suspects or vehicle due to numerous conflicting reports from complex residents.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)