Prosecutors say a Hartford man inappropriately touched a female victim he didn't know at a Lake Delton wave pool Saturday while her family was visiting on vacation.
Marcos Funez-Hernandez, 34, is charged with false imprisonment and second degree sexual assault with use of force in Sauk County Circuit Court.
According to a criminal complaint filed Monday, a Lake Delton police officer at 8:37 p.m. responded to a wave pool at Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park. He spoke with a female victim whose age was not disclosed in the complaint. She was quiet and "appeared upset and nervous."
She told police she was on vacation with her family and had been in the wave pool with her twin sister and a friend when they all noticed Funez-Hernandez staring at her.
Investigators say as Funez-Hernandez continued to move close, the females tried to keep their distance.
During a wave, the complaint states Funez-Hernandez "grabbed her around the waist with both arms, pulling her into his grasp." He then allegedly held the female victim against her will for 10 seconds while inappropriately touching her.
She tried to break free from his grip but could not while being held underwater, according to the complaint. Prosecutors say she immediately told her sister and a friend about the incident and they alerted lifeguards at the pool. Funez-Hernandez was reportedly seen swimming away before Mt. Olympus staff confronted him.
A manager at the water park told police Funez-Hernandez was asked to leave the park after the incident. The manger told police Funez-Hernandez appeared nervous and was looking over his shoulder around the time of the alleged assault.
"It was obvious what Marcos was attempting to do," the manager told police, according to the complaint.
A manager at Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park was not immediately available to return a call seeking comment Monday.
This isn't the first alleged incident of this kind in the Mt. Olympus wave pool. In June 2014, Rockford resident Pedro S. Esquivias, who was 38 at the time, was accused of targeting and groping a 12-year-old girl in the wave pool.
As part of a plea agreement in 2015, a felony charge of first-degree sexual assault of a child under 13 and a misdemeanor fourth-degree sexual assault charge were dismissed. Esquivias was found guilty of two counts of lewd and lascivious conduct and placed on probation for two years.
