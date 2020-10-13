Hartford man appears in court for 5th OWI charges from weekend incident

JUNEAU – A 51-year-old Hartford man refused to submit to a breathalyzer shortly before being arrested for his 5th OWI, police said.

John Guenther faces up to 10 years in prison if found guilty. He appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim on Monday. Guenther was placed on a $1,000 signature bond. He must maintain absolute sobriety and may not operate a motor vehicle without a driver’s license.

According to the criminal complaint, a Dodge County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a report of a suspicious truck parked on the side of the road on Highway O in the town of Ashippun running for two hours at 1:20 a.m. Sunday. The deputy found Guenther sleeping while sitting in the driver’s seat. He was lethargic when he woke up and said he didn’t have a reason to be sleeping there.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Guenther showed signs of drinking alcohol and admitted that he had come from a bar in that area. He said he was waiting until the morning to drive home.

Guenther refused to do the field sobriety tests and said he wouldn’t submit to a preliminary breathalyzer test because “I’m going to be guilty.”

Guenther was previously found guilty of OWI in 1992, 1993, 1995 and 2006.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 22.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.