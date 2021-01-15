Hartford man appears in court on charges of fleeing through Mayville

JUNEAU – An 18-year-old Hartford man appeared in court on Thursday after allegedly fleeing from law enforcement the previous night.

Matthew Maynard is charged with a felony count of attempting to flee or elude an officer. He could face up to 3½ years in prison if convicted of the charge.

Maynard appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim. Maynard was placed on a $1,000 signature bond with conditions that he maintain absolute sobriety and not operate a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license.

According to the criminal complaint, a Dodge County Sheriff’s Deputy saw Maynard’s car traveling 68 mph in a 55 mph zone while traveling on Highway 33 near Madison Road on Wednesday at 11:16 p.m. The vehicle increased its speed and started traveling down Highway 67 at 116 mph while traveling in the area of Dunn Road. The car’s brake lights activated as it entered Mayville.

The deputy attempted to perform a traffic stop at 11:20 p.m. on Main Street at Ruedebusch Street in Mayville. The car slammed on the brakes and squealed its tires and turned around in the roadway, facing the deputy. The car then accelerated quickly and turned west onto Ruedebusch Street and failed to stop at a stop sign, according to the criminal complaint.