Hartford man appears in court on reckless homicide charges

JUNEAU – A 29-year-old Hartford man made his initial appearance in court on charges of first-degree reckless homicide after a 28-year-old woman died by overdosing on opioids last spring at a home in Ashippun.
Mitchell Mcdonald, currently housed at Stanley Correctional Institution, could face up to 40 years in prison if convicted on the felony charge.
Mcdonald appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Commissioner Steven Seim and was placed on a $10,000 signature bond. As condition of his bond, he may not use, possess or control any controlled substance nor be in the presence of anyone who does.
According to the criminal complaint, Dodge County Sheriff Deputies responded to a possible drug overdose, at 2:45 a.m., April 19, 2019. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The deputies found evidence of drug use in the room.
Deputies spoke to the victim’s brother later that day. According to the complaint, he told them that Mcdonald was a close family friend and a heroin addict. Mcdonald grew up in Ashippun and resided with the family of the victim. The brother allegedly said that Mcdonald admitted to him that he obtained the heroin and later provided it to the victim. Mcdonald also said he wanted to cooperate with police but did not want to be taken into custody.
According to the complaint, Mcdonald spoke to police later that day. He told him he did not intend to run, but did not want to go through withdrawals in jail. He said the heroin was purchased in Milwaukee a day earlier after the victim asked him to get it for her. Mcdonald said he had only given the victim a small amount of the drug.
The autopsy was completed on Aug. 9, 2019, which showed that the victim died of fentanyl intoxication.
Mcdonald was previously convicted of delivering heroin in 2015 in Waukesha County.
Mcdonald has a preliminary hearing March 11.