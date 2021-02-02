Hartford man appears in court on reckless homicide charges

JUNEAU – A 29-year-old Hartford man made his initial appearance in court on charges of first-degree reckless homicide after a 28-year-old woman died by overdosing on opioids last spring at a home in Ashippun.

Mitchell Mcdonald, currently housed at Stanley Correctional Institution, could face up to 40 years in prison if convicted on the felony charge.

Mcdonald appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Commissioner Steven Seim and was placed on a $10,000 signature bond. As condition of his bond, he may not use, possess or control any controlled substance nor be in the presence of anyone who does.

According to the criminal complaint, Dodge County Sheriff Deputies responded to a possible drug overdose, at 2:45 a.m., April 19, 2019. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The deputies found evidence of drug use in the room.

Deputies spoke to the victim’s brother later that day. According to the complaint, he told them that Mcdonald was a close family friend and a heroin addict. Mcdonald grew up in Ashippun and resided with the family of the victim. The brother allegedly said that Mcdonald admitted to him that he obtained the heroin and later provided it to the victim. Mcdonald also said he wanted to cooperate with police but did not want to be taken into custody.