Hartford man guilty after chase hit 116 mph

JUNEAU – A 19-year-old Hartford man was found guilty of misdemeanor of failure to stop charges on Wednesday and placed on probation.

Matthew Maynard was originally charged a felony charge of fleeing. Maynard entered a guilty plea to the misdemeanor charge. Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Martin DeVries who places Maynard on 12 months of probation with conditions he must maintain absolute sobriety and undergo an AODA assessment. In addition, he must maintain fulltime employment or school or a combination of both.

According to the criminal complaint, a Dodge County Sheriff’s Deputy saw Maynard’s car traveling 68 mph in a 55 mph zone while traveling on Highway 33 near Madison Road on Jan. 13 at 11:16 p.m. The vehicle increased its speed and started traveling down Highway 67 at 116 mph while traveling in the area of Dunn Road. The car’s brake lights activated as it entered Mayville.

The deputy attempted to perform a traffic stop at 11:20 p.m. on Main Street at Ruedebusch Street in Mayville. The car slammed on the brakes and squealed its tires and turned around in the roadway, facing the deputy. The car then accelerated quickly and turned west onto Ruedebusch Street and failed to stop at a stop sign, according to the criminal complaint.