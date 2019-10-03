MILWAUKEE — Christopher Childs, Hartford, was found guilty in federal court Thursday of sex trafficking after bringing women to Dodge County strip clubs to prostitute themselves.
Childs pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Milwaukee to one count of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion. He had entered a plea agreement in September. The plea agreement states the six additional counts against Childs will be dismissed. According to the agreement, the offense to which Childs pleaded guilty has a minimum term of 15 years in prison and a maximum of life imprisonment.
Childs operated as a pimp in the Milwaukee area from 2004 until 2009, according to the criminal complaint. He was charged in federal court in April 2018.
According to the complaint, Childs was arrested after a woman reported that she was forced by Childs to prostitute herself at TNT Gentleman’s Club in Lebanon and the Hardware Store in Clyman. Both clubs have since shut down after local officials, organizations and churches led an effort opposing their operation in Dodge County.
At least four women were identified as victims. According to the complaint, the prostitution occurred in several places, including the two clubs. Childs allegedly also controlled many personal aspects of the women’s lives.
A victim said that Childs had a relationship with the managers of the strip clubs and that the women would deliver the money they made at the clubs in sealed envelopes so Childs would be able to account for it.
Childs also physically abused the women if they didn’t do what he wanted them to do, the criminal complaint stated.
A sentencing hearing in the case is scheduled for May 21.
