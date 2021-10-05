Hartford man sentenced to prison for first-degree reckless homicide

JUNEAU – A 30-year-old Hartford man was found guilty of first-degree reckless homicide on Tuesday and sentenced to prison after a 28-year-old woman overdosed on opioids in 2019 at a home in Ashippun.
Mitchell McDonald, currently housed at Stanley Correctional Institution, entered a no contest plea during his plea and sentencing hearing.
Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Martin De Vries found him guilty and sentenced De Vries to four years and five months in prison and six years of an extended sentence. As conditions of his extended sentence, he may not possess any controlled substances without a doctor’s prescription. He may not have contact with known drug dealers. He may not enter any establishment whose primary business activity involves the sale of alcoholic beverages. He must maintain absolute sobriety.
According to the criminal complaint, Dodge County Sheriff Deputies responded to a possible drug overdose, at 2:45 a.m., April 19, 2019. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The deputies found evidence of drug use in the room.
Deputies spoke to the victim’s brother later that day. According to the complaint, he told them that McDonald was a close family friend and a heroin addict. McDonald grew up in Ashippun and resided with the family of the victim. The brother allegedly said McDonald admitted to him that he obtained the heroin and later provided it to the victim. McDonald also said he wanted to cooperate with police but did not want to be taken into custody.
According to the complaint, McDonald spoke to police later that day. He told him he did not intend to run, but did not want to go through withdrawals in jail. He said the heroin was purchased in Milwaukee a day earlier after the victim asked him to get it for her. McDonald said he had only given the victim a small amount of the drug.
The autopsy was completed on Aug. 9, 2019, which showed that the victim died of fentanyl intoxication.
McDonald was previously convicted of delivering heroin in 2015 in Waukesha County.