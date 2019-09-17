MILWAUKEE – A plea agreement has been reached in federal court for the case against a Hartford man whose arrest sparked activism against strip clubs in Dodge County and ultimately contributed to their demise.
Christopher Childs is accused of forcing women to prostitute themselves in Dodge County strip clubs. Childs, who is in federal custody, is charged with sex trafficking involving force, fraud and coercion.
Childs operated as a pimp in the Milwaukee area from 2004 until 2009 according to the criminal complaint against him. He was charged in federal court in April 2018.
According to a plea agreement filed last week with the United States District Court Eastern District, Childs plead guilty to one count of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion.
According to the agreement, the offense has a minimum term of 15 years in prison and a maximum of life imprisonment.
The remaining six counts against Childs will be dismissed.
According to the criminal complaint, Childs was arrested after a woman reported that she was forced by Childs to prostitute herself at TNT Gentleman’s Club in Lebanon and the Hardware Store in Clyman. Both clubs have since shut down after local officials, organizations and churches led an effort opposing their operation in Dodge County.
At least four women were identified as victims. According to the complaint, the prostitution occurred in several places, including TNT Gentlemen’s Club and the Hardware Store. Childs allegedly also controlled many personal aspects of the women’s lives.
A victim said that Childs had a relationship with the managers of the strip clubs and that the women would deliver the money they made at the clubs in sealed envelopes so Childs would be able to account for it.
Childs also would physically abuse the women if they didn’t do what he wanted them to do, the criminal complaint stated.
A plea hearing in the case is scheduled Oct. 3.
