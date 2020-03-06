Hartland man faces 5th OWI after crash

A Hartland man who faces his fifth drunken driving charge after allegedly crashing his car into a pole was released from jail Monday after signing a $1,000 signature bond.
Landon Lee Odell, 35, was arrested Feb. 26 after Sauk County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash near S809 Christmas Mountain Road in Dellona.
According to the complaint, Deputy Jon MacAskill arrived around 9:30 p.m. to find a Chevy Malibu had crashed into a pole. A man told the deputy Odell had been acting aggressively toward him and had been playing his music loudly in his car. The man said he approached Odell’s window, telling him to roll it down. Odell got out of his vehicle to talk to the man before getting back in and speeding away, according to the complaint.
The man told MacAskill he followed Odell and found the crash, noting that he later saw Odell walking toward the crash with a woman.
When the deputy spoke to Odell, he said the woman had been driving the car. Initially, the woman supported the story when she spoke to MacAskill, but eventually said she had been lying for Odell because she knew he had been drinking alcohol at a rental cabin.
Odell admitted to having “a couple of beers and a couple whiskey and 7ups,” according to the complaint. After failing field sobriety tests, Odell was transferred to Sauk County Jail. A preliminary breath test found Odell had a 0.139% alcohol blood content, more than one and a half times the legal limit to drive.
Court records show that Odell had a driving while intoxicated conviction in January 2019 in Nevada. He was also convicted in April 2002, January 2004 and October 2008 of drunken driving in Wisconsin.
Odell was also charged with a fifth offense of driving with a prohibited alcohol concentration. He faces a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and fines up to $50,000. He is scheduled to return to court March 24.
