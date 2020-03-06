Hartland man faces 5th OWI after crash

A Hartland man who faces his fifth drunken driving charge after allegedly crashing his car into a pole was released from jail Monday after signing a $1,000 signature bond.

Landon Lee Odell, 35, was arrested Feb. 26 after Sauk County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash near S809 Christmas Mountain Road in Dellona.

According to the complaint, Deputy Jon MacAskill arrived around 9:30 p.m. to find a Chevy Malibu had crashed into a pole. A man told the deputy Odell had been acting aggressively toward him and had been playing his music loudly in his car. The man said he approached Odell’s window, telling him to roll it down. Odell got out of his vehicle to talk to the man before getting back in and speeding away, according to the complaint.

The man told MacAskill he followed Odell and found the crash, noting that he later saw Odell walking toward the crash with a woman.

When the deputy spoke to Odell, he said the woman had been driving the car. Initially, the woman supported the story when she spoke to MacAskill, but eventually said she had been lying for Odell because she knew he had been drinking alcohol at a rental cabin.