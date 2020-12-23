Heroin, meth, THC and amphetamines allegedly found on Mauston woman during stop

A Mauston woman was allegedly found with heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana and amphetamines after being pulled over for driving with a revoked license.
Charleen Suchomel, 27, of Mauston is charged with felonies possession of narcotic drugs, repeater; possession of methamphetamine, repeater; possession of tetrahydrocannabinols, second and subsequent offense; possession of a controlled substance, second and subsequent offense; and misdemeanors possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle while revoked with revocation due to alcohol, controlled substance or refusal.
If convicted, she faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for each of the narcotics, methamphetamine, THC and controlled substance charges. As Suchomel has a previous conviction for felony possession of methamphetamine within a five-year period prior to this arrest, she could face an additional four years in prison for each charge with the repeater modification.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 2:10 a.m. Nov. 2, Trooper Coady Schiltz was traveling on Division Street in Mauston when he observed a vehicle parked in the road on Milwaukee Street with only the running lights on. After circling around, Schiltz observed the vehicle leave and begin traveling on Hickory Street.
Schiltz followed the vehicle and ran a registration check. Although the check returned no valid warrants, the registered owner showed as Charleen Suchomel, who had a revoked license due to operating while intoxicated. While following the vehicle, Schiltz noted it appeared to be a female driving.
After activating his lights and initiating a traffic stop, Schiltz requested a K9 unit respond to the stop. Officer Adam Noe of the Mauston Police Department arrived shortly after the stop began.
The driver stated she was Suchomel and was asked to stay in the vehicle. Noe administered a K9 sniff of the vehicle, during which a positive alert was received on the back-driver’s side door.
Suchomel was asked to exit the vehicle and notified that she was under arrest for operating after revocation due to OWI. A search of her person found a loaded needle that contained heroin in her left jacket pocket, a hard glasses case inside of which was another needle containing heroin in her right jacket pocket, and an elastic band used for wrapping around the arm to help inject heroin.
Noe and Schiltz searched the vehicle, finding a backpack and purse. Inside the backpack was a white crystal-like substance later confirmed to be methamphetamine, and a meth pipe. Also found in the backpack was a green leafy substance later confirmed to be marijuana and four pills identified as amphetamine and dextroamphetamine.
Inside the purse, a small plastic bag was found containing a brown powder-like substance that later tested positive for heroin, and additional heroin in a piece of paper that was folded up into a small square.
Inside the center console of the vehicle were two vape pen cartridges containing THC oil. Also found inside the center console were used needles and snort straws.