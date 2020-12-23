Heroin, meth, THC and amphetamines allegedly found on Mauston woman during stop

A Mauston woman was allegedly found with heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana and amphetamines after being pulled over for driving with a revoked license.

Charleen Suchomel, 27, of Mauston is charged with felonies possession of narcotic drugs, repeater; possession of methamphetamine, repeater; possession of tetrahydrocannabinols, second and subsequent offense; possession of a controlled substance, second and subsequent offense; and misdemeanors possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle while revoked with revocation due to alcohol, controlled substance or refusal.

If convicted, she faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for each of the narcotics, methamphetamine, THC and controlled substance charges. As Suchomel has a previous conviction for felony possession of methamphetamine within a five-year period prior to this arrest, she could face an additional four years in prison for each charge with the repeater modification.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 2:10 a.m. Nov. 2, Trooper Coady Schiltz was traveling on Division Street in Mauston when he observed a vehicle parked in the road on Milwaukee Street with only the running lights on. After circling around, Schiltz observed the vehicle leave and begin traveling on Hickory Street.